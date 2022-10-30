Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8,954.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

