Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $108.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

