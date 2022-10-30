Analysts Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target at $104.66

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEINY shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Friday.
Heineken Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
