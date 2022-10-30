Analysts Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target at $104.66

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEINY shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Friday.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

About Heineken

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.