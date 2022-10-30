Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $7.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $23,699,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,711 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

