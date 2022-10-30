Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $218.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Bill.com stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,789.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

