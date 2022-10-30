Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $252.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $15,540,133. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $225.07 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

