Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Target Price at $12.77

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.77.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Macerich stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
