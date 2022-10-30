Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT at $13.69

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAVVF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

