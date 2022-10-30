Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $27.56

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.31.

A number of analysts have commented on LUNMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

LUNMF opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.