Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) vs. Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Head to Head Survey

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.39 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.77 Trans-Lux $11.35 million 0.47 -$4.97 million N/A N/A

Trans-Lux has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Trans-Lux -12.76% N/A -23.88%

Summary

Trans-Lux beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

