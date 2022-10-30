Analyzing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.20 -$40.17 million $1.81 4.97 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.43 $169.36 million $0.44 7.50

Profitability

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 23.67% 15.71% 5.21% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.79, indicating a potential upside of 31.10%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

