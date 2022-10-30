Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% HG 36.26% -1.74% -1.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.03 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.33 HG $2.43 million 9.17 $2.76 million $0.73 10.75

This table compares Generation Income Properties and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Generation Income Properties and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HG beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About HG

(Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.