Analyzing Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.22 -$1.51 million N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 0.65 $101.58 million $3.57 5.92

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Thryv 11.17% 38.13% 9.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Direct Digital and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Direct Digital and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Thryv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 130.96%. Thryv has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.92%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Thryv.

Summary

Thryv beats Direct Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. It also offers print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, dexknows.com, and extended search solutions; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, including online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

