Analyzing Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A QuoteMedia 1.91% -24.23% 5.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rightscorp and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.35, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Rightscorp.

This table compares Rightscorp and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuoteMedia $15.17 million 0.98 $210,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Risk & Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Rightscorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, and Quotestream Professional, as well as a web portfolio management product; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

