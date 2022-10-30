Analyzing Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $10.79 million 2.20 $3.21 million $5.34 7.30 Umpqua $1.32 billion 3.28 $420.30 million $1.58 12.61

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.8% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Logansport Financial pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 29.93% N/A N/A Umpqua 26.65% 14.10% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Logansport Financial and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 3 0 0 2.00

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Summary

Umpqua beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade finance, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management products. In addition, the company offers loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. As of December 31, 2021, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 234 locations, including 202 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada; and operated 28 facilities for the purpose of administrative and other functions, such as back-office support, of which two are owned and 26 are leased. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

