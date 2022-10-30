Contrasting Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DermTech and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

DermTech presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 484.09%. Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 65.08%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Akumin.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

DermTech has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DermTech and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -748.29% -49.02% -43.48% Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and Akumin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $11.84 million 8.40 -$78.33 million ($3.56) -0.93 Akumin $421.08 million 0.38 -$43.29 million ($1.07) -1.67

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DermTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DermTech beats Akumin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. In addition, it is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, as well as non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products, as well as offering health-related and information services through electronic information and telecommunication technologies. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

