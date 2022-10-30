Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) vs. New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) Financial Review

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL – Get Rating) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New York Health Care and Signify Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get New York Health Care alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Signify Health 0 10 2 0 2.17

Signify Health has a consensus price target of $28.15, indicating a potential downside of 3.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

90.1% of Signify Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Signify Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New York Health Care and Signify Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Signify Health $773.40 million 8.87 $19.70 million ($1.91) -15.31

Signify Health has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and Signify Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A Signify Health -40.14% 5.82% 3.91%

Summary

Signify Health beats New York Health Care on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Health Care

(Get Rating)

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers under the Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. The company serves health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company operates in Norwalk, Connecticut, New York, New York, Dallas, Texas, South Dakota, Deerfield, Florida, and Rapid City. Signify Health, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.