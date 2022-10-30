Reviewing Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) & NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,826.11%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.28 million ($16.82) -0.50 Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 2.47 -$12.77 million ($9.75) -0.21

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -137.09% -117.45% Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -51.26% -48.41%

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

