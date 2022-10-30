National Bankshares Trims Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Target Price to C$17.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.10.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

CPG opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

