CIBC Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$3.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJR.B. National Bankshares lowered Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

TSE CJR.B opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

