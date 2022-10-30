CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

CI Financial Price Performance

CIX opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.62.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$566.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

