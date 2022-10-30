Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$12.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.79.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.52. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.17.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. Analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.