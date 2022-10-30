CIBC Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.23.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.56.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,123,176.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

