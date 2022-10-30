BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) versus Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Financial Review

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 33.13% 9.45% 4.14% Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BlackRock TCP Capital and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $165.11 million N/A $133.79 million $0.97 12.32 Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 11.22 $152.66 million $6.07 51.63

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

