Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

