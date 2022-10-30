The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €41.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

STM opened at €31.79 ($32.43) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €34.53 and its 200 day moving average is €34.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

