Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €180.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of WCH stock opened at €117.45 ($119.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

