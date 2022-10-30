Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €49.81 ($50.82) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.59. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

