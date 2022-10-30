Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of CA opened at €16.12 ($16.45) on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($16.64) and a one year high of €23.68 ($24.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.46.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

