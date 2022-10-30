Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCH. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

ETR:WCH opened at €117.45 ($119.85) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

