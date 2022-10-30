Williams Companies (WMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

