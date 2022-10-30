Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

NYSE:PKG opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

