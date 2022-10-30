Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Issued By KeyCorp

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.22.

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.