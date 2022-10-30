Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

