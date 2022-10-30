Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Lowered by KeyCorp

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of SITC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 320,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

