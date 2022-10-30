Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Silgan stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

