Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.58.

TSE:TRP opened at C$59.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.22. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$54.60 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The stock has a market cap of C$60.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion.

In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,400. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at C$798,400. Insiders have bought 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

