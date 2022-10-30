Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.