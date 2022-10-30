DA Davidson Comments on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

