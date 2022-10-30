Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

