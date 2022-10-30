Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 75.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

