Brokers Offer Predictions for Biohaven Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($11.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($15.13). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($12.80) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS.

Get Biohaven alerts:

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.81.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.62. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,234,237 shares of company stock worth $18,186,009 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 10.5% in the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.