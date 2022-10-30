U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on USPH. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $88.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

