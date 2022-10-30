Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 127,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.78%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

