William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aravive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

ARAV has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 134.06% and a negative net margin of 910.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

