Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $157.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.56. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 68.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

