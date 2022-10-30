Encore Wire Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Wire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $26.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.51 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Stock Down 3.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $134.73 on Friday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

