Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.06. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Avery Dennison by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 37.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

