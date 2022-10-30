Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $86.89 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 295.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

