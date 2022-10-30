FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By William Blair

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $16.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.76. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.36.

BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $285.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

